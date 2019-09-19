DuBois sweeps Brockway
DuBOIS — The DuBois volleyball team swept Brockway, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16, Thursday night.
Kaylee Sadowski led DuBois at the net with six kills, while Sydney Kaschalk added five kills. Amber Gallina added four kills and three aces.
Lexi Forbes led the DuBois defense with six digs, while Melina Petrick had 14 assists.
The Lady Beavers won the junior varsity match, 25-14, 25-4.
DuBois (7-0) is back in action Tuesday at home against St. Marys.
Lady Dutch top Lady Raiders
BROOKVILLE — Four different players scored as the St. Marys Lady Flying Dutch soccer team kept its perfect record intact with a 4-1 win Thursday afternoon.
Kyla Johnson scored 47 seconds into the game while Carlee Ginther scored off a Lauren Eckert assist with 10:18 left in the first half. The Lady Dutch, who improved to 8-0, took a 3-0 lead to intermission after Kaylee Muccio’s unassisted goal with 6:12 remaining.
Brookville’s lone goal came off a corner kick started by Sarah Muders and headed in by Madison McAninch at the 20:48 mark of the second half.
St. Marys closed the scoring with Emma Sidelinger’s unassisted goal with 5:57 left in the game.
St. Marys outshot Brookville, 20-2. The Lady Dutch visit Ridgway Monday.
Brookville (2-5) travels to Kane Saturday.
Tide golfers beat Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Curwensville boys golf team beat host Brockway, 196-225, Thursday at Brockway Golf Course.
The Golden Tide’s Nate Hryn captured medalist honors with a 43. Teammate Shane Miller carded a 50, while Chase Graham and Adam Miller had a 51 and 52, respectively.
Brockway was led by Lance Dowdall’s 49. Dylen Coder (51), Carter Nichols (61) and Daniel Shugarts (64) rounded out the Rovers’ scoring.
Punxsy golfers upend DuBois
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Needing to make up a match, the DuBois and Punxsutawney boys golf teams used Wednesday’s Punxsy Inivite to do so, counting the scores of its Top 4 golfers playing in the event for a team match outside the tourney.
Punxsy won the 18-hole team match by a score of 348-392, with Chuck Zak VanLeer earning medalist honors with a 79. Teamamte Ryan Roberts carded an 82, while Graham McFarland (89) and Jackson Fezell (98) rounded out Punxsy’s scoring.
Nic Cebulskie led DuBois with a 93, while Kaleb Hand was ight behind him with a 94. Dayne Bauman (101) and Cody Jaconski (104) also scored for the Beavers.