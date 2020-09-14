DuBois golfers top Raiders
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team ran its record to 6-0 on the season with a 197-203 victory against Brookville at the DuBois Country Club.
DuBois’ Gavin Kaschalk captured medalist honors with a 43. Tyson Kennis was the only other Beavers in the 40 with a 49.
Brock Smith (52) and Cody Jaconski (53) rounded out the Beavers’ scoring. Charlie Harman (53) and Landon Gustafson (55) also played for DuBois.
Killian Radel carded a 48 to lead the Raiders, who got a 51 from Owen Caylor and 52s by Ian Pete and Hayden Osborne. Also playing for Brookville was Patrick Diedrich (56) and Bryce Rafferty (60).
Elkers outshoot ECC
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team shot a 225 to defeat visiting Elk County Catholic by 24 strokes at Laurel Mill Golf Course Monday.
The Elkers secured the win despite ECC’s Mark Kraus securing individual medalist honors with a 39.
Eric Christoff and Collin Porter led Ridgway, as both finished just two shots behind Kraus with rounds of 41.
Logan Jordan followed with a 46, while Nolan Shaffer and Sean Fitch rounded out the home side’s scoring with rounds of 48 and 49, respectively.
Also competing for the Elkers were Koke Asti and Evan Gustafson, who both recorded rounds of 49, while Wyatt Shaffer shot a 57.
Following Kraus for the ECC was Jack Bauer with a 44, while Jordan DePrator (47), Conner Stebick (57) and Andrew Seltzer 959) rounded out ECC’s scoring.
Logan Karlik also competed for the visitors and shot a 66.
Crusaders blank Galeton
KERSEY — The Elk County Catholic boys soccer team opened its season with a 3-0 victory against Galeton Thursday night at Angela Huey Memorial Field.
Elk County got goals from Eddie Messineo, Anthony Messineo and Percy MacDonald, while sophomore goalkeeper Ryan Jovenitti made 15 saves to record the shutout.
The Crusaders are back in action Thursday at home against Northern Potter.