Brookville 2nd at AML match
CURWENSVILLE — The Brookville girls golf team posted a team score of 244 to finish second behind Punxsutawney (220) at an AML golf match at Eagles Ridge Golf Course Thursday.
Bailey Ganoe led the Lady Raiders with a 49, while Sophie Sharp finished with a 59.
Brianna Hoover led the Lady Chucks with a 45, the low score of the day among all golfers.
DuBois finished the match in third with a team score of 265.
The Lady Beavers were led by Maddie Gray, who shot a 52 on the day.
Ridgway took fourth place with a team score of 288, led by Laney Gilmore with a 51.
Curwensville posted a team score of 306 to finish fifth, as Lauren Tozer led the Lady Golden Tide with a 67.
Brockway also competed at the event, but did not have enough golfers to record a team score.
Silvia Pisarchick led the Lady Rovers with a nine-hole score of 50.
ECC spikers sweep Brockway
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team topped Brockway in straight sets, 25-9, 25-20, 25-7 Thursday.
Abby Alford led the way for the Lady Rovers in the loss with five digs and three kills.
Brockway hosts an invite Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., while ECC returns to action Tuesday on the road against Sheffield.
Redbank spikes Brookville
NEW BETHLEHEM — Visiting Brookville ran into a strong Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team Thursday night, dropping a 25-19, 25-9, 28-26 decision.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 3-2 going. They and Redbank Valley both head to the Brockway Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-0) got 15 kills from Josie Rupp. Jordan Milliron finished with seven kills and three service aces.
Redbank Valley won the junior varsity match, 25-11, 25-1.
Chucks beat Raiders, 8-1
BROOKVILLE — Visiting Punxsutawney routed the Brookville Raiders soccer team, 8-1, Thursday afternoon.
The Raiders’ lone goal came from Jacob Cable off an assist from Jace Miner.
Brookville, which dropped to 2-3, visits Clearfield Saturday for a 10 a.m. start.
DuBois jr. high football results
DuBOIS — The DuBois 7th and 8th grade team defeated Huntingdon 28-0, while the 9th grade team won their game 46-0 at Mansell Stadium Thursday.
In the 7th-8th grade game, Cam-Ron Hays threw a pair of touchdown passes to Andrew Shaffer-Doan.
Hays also threw a touchdown pass to Dalton Yale and ran for a touchdown score in the win.
The 7th-8th grade team travels to Redbank Valley Thursday.
In the 9th grade game, Derraick Burkett opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown for DuBois.
Braxton Adams ran for two scores in the win, while Colby Estrada added a touchdown run.
Burkett also returned an interception for a touchdown in the shutout victory.
The 9th grade team hosts Hollidaysburg Thursday.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
The foursome of Bert Schenk, Tom Herzing, Walt Kosiba and Fent Shenkle took first place.
Second place went to Bob Fornauf, Joe Geppart, John Showers and Denny Barrett.
John Buskirk, Ray Lockitski, Herm Franke and Jeff Emerick took third.
Mike Slimmer was closest to the pin on the third hole, while Schenk made the longest putt on No. 14 and Herzing recorded the closest second shot on the 15th hole.
