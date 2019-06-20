DuBois Legion falls to Punxsy
DuBOIS – DuBois Post 17 fell to 2-4 on the season following a 10-4 loss to visiting Punxsutawney Wednesday night at Showers Field.
Seth Dunkle led the way for Punxsy with three hits and three RBIs, which included a 2-run double. Cole LaBenne had two hits while Chase Palmer and Addison Neal each doubled. Daren Byers got the win on the mound.
For Post 17, Jeremy Krise led the way with a pair of hits, including a double. Chandler Ho also doubled. Garrett Prosper suffered the loss.
DuBois is back in action Sunday at Curwensville, while Punxsy hosts Marion Center in doubleheader.
Zion goes No. 1 in NBA Draft
NEW YORK (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick Thursday night, going with the Duke force who is considered one of the most exciting prospects in years.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder compiled a career worth of highlights into just one season, becoming the third freshman to be voted player of the year by The Associated Press.
His assault on the rims made him a favorite of college basketball fans, but his game is more than just dunks. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.
Williamson will step into an open position in New Orleans, which recently agreed to trade All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Memphis Grizzlies also quickly addressed a positional need by taking Murray State’s Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick. The Grizzlies agreed to trade Mike Conley, their longtime point guard, to Utah a day earlier.
RJ Barrett then made it two Duke freshmen within the top-three picks when the New York Knicks took the guard who actually edged out Williamson to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring.
De’Andre Hunter of national champion Virginia was taken fourth but won’t be teaming up with Williamson. The Pelicans acquired the rights to the pick in the Davis deal but agreed to trade it shortly before the draft to Atlanta. The original trade can’t be official until July 6, so Hunter was outfitted with a Lakers hit and the draft board behind the stage listed the pick as belonging to the Lakers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers then took Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland, who played in just five games because of a knee injury.