Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CAMERON, CLEARFIELD, COLUMBIA, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, ELK, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, LANCASTER, LEBANON, MCKEAN, MIFFLIN, MONTOUR, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHERN CLINTON, NORTHERN LYCOMING, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, POTTER, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHERN LYCOMING, SULLIVAN, TIOGA, UNION, WARREN, AND YORK. * UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY * RECENT RAINFALL HAS MADE THE GROUND VERY WET. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE REGION THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT. THE HEAVIEST RAIN WILL OCCUR IN THUNDERSTORMS WHEN LOCALIZED DOWNPOURS COULD CAUSE RAINFALL RATES OF ONE TO TWO INCHES PER HOUR. THE RAIN MAY BE HEAVY ENOUGH TO CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER, NEVER DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO FLOOD WATERS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/FLOOD. &&