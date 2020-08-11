Steelers activate CB Layne
The Pittsburgh Steelers activated cornerback Justin Layne off of the reserve/covid-19 list Tuesday, leaving only one player on the designated list created this year out of respect to coronavirus concerns.
Layne, a third-round pick last year, is expected to again fill a reserve role on defense while playing extensively on special teams in 2020. He was placed on the list July 29.
In an agreement between the NFL and its players’ association, players can be added to the list after testing positive for the coronavirus or after undergoing quarantine as a result of having been in close contact with an infected person. Teams are not permitted to disclose the reason that player has been added to the list, per NFL policy.
The lone player remaining on the covid-19 list is running back Jaylen Samuels. Last week, starting wide receiver James Washington and first-year cornerback Arrion Springs were activated off the list. Springs was promptly released.
To make room for Layne on the roster Tuesday, cornerback Breon Borders was released.
The Steelers’ active camp roster is at the 2020 NFL-mandated limit of 80. Full-squad training camp practices are scheduled to begin Monday at Heinz Field.
Pirates place Musgrove on IL
PITTSBURGH (AP) — An unexpected break didn’t stop the steady stream of pitchers to the injured list for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The team placed opening day starter Joe Musgrove on the 10-day IL Tuesday with what manager Derek Shelton called a right triceps issue. The Pirates scratched Musgrove (0-3, 6.75 ERA) before Sunday’s start against Detroit with what Shelton called an ankle injury.
Musgrove is the sixth Pittsburgh pitcher to be placed on the injured list this season. The list includes starter Mitch Keller and relievers Nick Burdi, Clay Holmes, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick. It doesn’t include closer Keone Kela, who has yet to pitch this season after testing positive for COVID-19. The Pirates began the truncated season with starters Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer already out due to injury.
Travis Williams will start when Pittsburgh travels to Cincinnati for a four-game series beginning on Thursday. The Pirates were supposed to be in St. Louis on Tuesday, but their three-game set with the Cardinals was scratched while St. Louis continues to grapple with a COVID-19 outbreak.