Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is led by four bowlers from the Sportsman’s League A Division.
Jackie Mitskavich led that group with games of 296 and 280 on the way to posting a 812 series.
From the same league, Patrick Snyder made the list with a 289 game, while Pat Nosker recorded a 792 series and Chad Hilliard posted a series score of 755.
Patrick Johnston made it on to the honor roll by posting a 287 game this past week in the Owens-Brockway League.
In the Litts Club League’s Division 1, Chuck Dietz made the honor roll by bowling a game of 277 on his way to a 760 series.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a Scramble/Shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
John Buskirk, Jim Kyler, Ray Lockitski and John Showers took first place, while second went to Bob Fornauf, Jeff Emrick, Don Guthridge and John Showers.
In third place was the foursome of Butch Martell, Terry Stockdale, Jeff Norris and George Sanko.
Stockdale made the longest putt on the sixth hole, while Norris recorded the closest third shot on No. 13 and Guthridge had the closest second shot on the 15th.