Area Golf Result
TIONESTA — The Golf Nuts played at Hunter’s Station Golf Course as Gary Starr, Charlie Muth and Tom Maloney took first place with a 260.
Fran Inzana, Tom Mortimer and Mike Ross finished one stroke back in second with a 261.
There was a tie for third place between George Heitzenrater, Tom Haag and Dave Heltman with Emory Keith, Tm Murry and Dick Platt at 263.
Tom Maloney and Platt each took 43 quota points, while Muth, Dave Heltman, Murray and Les Schlosser all had 42.
Terry Crawford was the odd man out as Gary Starr and Heitzenrater tied for the low gross score of the day with an 81.
Next week the Golf Nuts will play at Hi-Level Golf Course.
Dobbs to start for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The competition for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 2 quarterbacks job will take center stage Friday night at Heinz Field.
During a Wednesday news conference at Saint Vincent College, coach Mike Tomlin cleared up the division of labor at quarterback for Friday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As expected, it does not include 37-year-old starter Ben Roethlisberger.
“(Josh) Dobbs will start the game, Mason Rudolph will play, and then we will go from there,” Tomlin said.
“We’re continuing to harden up some of our rotations in terms of who plays with who.”
Dobbs, a former fourth-round pick, is in his third NFL season. Last year at this time, he beat out veteran Landry Jones and Rudolph – then a rookie third-round pick – to be the top backup to Roethlisberger.
After opening some eyes at camp, rookie Devlin Hodges is expected to play against the Bucs, too.
“We’d like to get him some play,” Tomlin said. “We will see how the flow of the game goes. We are working with the intention of doing that, but sometimes things unfold differently when things get going inside stadiums. (Hodges playing) is the intention; man, he’s been deserving of the opportunity. I’m sure he will get it here this week or the next.”
Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.