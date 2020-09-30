Punxsy sweeps Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls tennis team suffered a 7-0 sweep at the hands of visiting Punxsutawney Wednesday afternoon.
In singles action, Selena Buttery suffered a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Chloe Presloid in the No. 1 match, while Taylor Rhed was defeated at No. 2 singles by Jadyn McMahan by a score of 6-4, 6-1 as well.
The No. 3 singles match saw Punxsy’s Allie Meko top Hannah Zuccolotto 6-1, 6-0, while at No. 4 singles it was Lady Chuck Kendal Johnston beating Macie Dixon 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles action, the closest match was at No. 3, where Emma Miller and Leah Trunzo suffered an 8-4 defeat to Hannah Pearce and Kaylin Smith.
Buttery and Rhed fell 8-1 at No. 1 doubles to Jadyn McMahan and Emily McMahan, while Zuccolotto and Dixon dropped an 8-1 decision to Meko and Johnston in the No. 2 doubles match.
The match was the final one of the season for the Lady Rovers, as the next tennis to be played will be at the District 9 singles tournament beginning Monday at DuBois.
St. Marys tops Port Allegany
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls soccer team defeated visiting Port Allegany 6-1 Tuesday afternoon to move to 6-1 on the season.
The Lady Dutch took a 3-1 lead into the half after falling behind 1-0 on a goal by Port Allegany’s Even Stauffer 17 minutes in.
Carlle Ginther tied the game at one less than a minute later off a cross from Gianna Surra, while Izzy Catalone gave the home side the lead with a goal with 14 minutes left in the first half.
An own goal gave St. Marys a three-goal lead, as a corner kick by Surra deflected off a defender and into the back of the net.
Ginther added her second goal of the night off a Surra assist just six minutes into the second half before the Lady Dutch scored twice in the final 10 minutes.
Therese Guido scored the first of those two goals with 10 minutes left, while Surra added a goal just 27 seconds later off a cross from Catalone to bring the final score to 6-1.
Olivia Eckels made three saves in net for St. Marys.
St. Marys travels to Ridgway today at 4 p.m.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble on Sept. 24 at Beechwoods Golf Course.
First place was claimed by Bert Schenk, Jack Amick, Jeff Norris and George Sanko.
Don Jewell, Tom Herzing, Rich Lizzy and Ken Snyder took second, while third went to Butch Martell, Mike Slimmer, Terry Stockdale and John Showers.
Gary Snyder had the closest second shot on the sixth hole, while Doug Powell recorded the closest third shot on No. 13 and Shenk was closest to the pin on the 17th hole.