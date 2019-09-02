Lady Beavers fall in consy game
INDIANA — Coming off of tough loss to Burrell in its season-opener Friday at the Indiana Tournament, the DuBois girls soccer team lost 5-1 to Apollo Ridge in Saturday’s consolation game.
Rylee Wadding scored the Lady Beavers’ lone goal on a penalty kick.
DuBois (0-2) makes its third trek to Indiana today to take on Indiana in a regular season match.
DuBois girls take 3rd at tourney
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The DuBois girls volleyball team finished third among 20 teams at the Northern Cambria Invitational over the weekend.
The Lady Beavers went 7-1 in pool play and secured the second seed heading into the playoffs.
DuBois then beat Bishop Guilfoyle by a score of 25-23 in a one-game quarterfinal before losing 25-22 to Central Cambria in the semifinal round.
The Lady Beavers are back in action today for their home opener against Curwensville at 7:15 p.m.
DuBois junior high football
DuBOIS — The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team opened its season with a 35-0 win over Clearfield at Mansell Stadium Thursday.
Landon Castro connected with Kaden Clark on a long touchdown pass for the eventual game-winning score.
Castro added a rushing score in the first half, while a Alvis Uong rushing score and safety on a sack by Drew Cook gave DuBois a 22-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Garrett Nissel had a rushing score, while Tyson Kennis connected with Isaiah Korney for a score.
The team is back in action this Thursday at Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m.
The DuBois 9th grade team lost their home opener to Clearfield 8-0 Thursday.
The 9th grade team is back in action this Thursday at home against Clarion at 6 p.m.