DuBois spikes Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois girls volleyball team beat host Bradford in four sets, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-8 Tuesday night.
Sydney Kaschalk and Cayla Donahue powered the DuBois attack with 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Kaylee Sadowski led the team with 5 service aces and 24 digs, while Alayna Cornelius 23 digs.
Cate Gregory had 42 assists.
The DuBois JV squad won in three sets to improve to 5-1 on the season.
DuBois (6-0) plays at Brockway tonight.
Lady Dutch top Port, 5-2
PORT ALLEGANY — St. Marys’ Lauren Eckert scored twice Wednesday to help lead the Lady Dutch to a 5-2 road win at Port Allegany.
The Lady Gators actually jumped out to an early lead on a goal by Evin Stauuffer seven minutes in and held that 1-0 lead past the 27-minute mar. However, St. Marys scored twice in the final 12 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the break.
Eckert tied the game with a goal at 28-munute mark before Kyla Johnson scored off an assist from Carlee Ginther with 2:30 left in the half to put the Lady Dutch up.
Eckert made it 3-1 just three minutes into the second half, while a goal three minutes later by Ginther pushed that advantage to 4-1. Kaylee Muccio set up Ginther’s score.
Muccio later found the net in the 54th minute to close out the Lady Dutch scoring.
Britney Shaw recorded eight saves in 60 minutes of action before Olivia Eckels came on to play the final 20 minutes. She posted three saves during that closing stretch.
St. Marys is back in action today at Brookville.
Raiders beat Cardinals, 5-1
BROOKVILLE — Logan Oakes notched a hat trick and set up a fourth goal, leading the Brookville Raiders soccer team to a 5-1 win over DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday afternoon.
Oakes scored the first three goals in less than 18 minutes into the game, the first off a Zakk Wolfe assist at the 36:05 mark, the second one set up by Hayden Kramer at 27:58 and the third by Bryce Kunselman at 22:11.
The Raiders led 4-1 at halftime, getting a Kunselman goal off a Christian Smith assist with 4:54 left before intermission.
In the second half, Oakes set up Garner McMaster to complete the scoring with 7:50 left.
DCC’s lone goal came on Tristen Engle’s penalty kick with 16:37 left in the first half.
The Raiders (2-5) visit Punxsutawney Saturday for a 10 a.m. kickoff. Central Catholic visits Kane Saturday at 1 p.m.