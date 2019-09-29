DCC wins Sheffield tourney title
SHEFFIELD — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team won the Sheffield Tournament Saturday and finished the day undefeated in the process by winning all 15 sets in played.
The Lady Cardinals swept two-set pool play matches against Sheffield, Youngsville, Austin, Union, Smethport and Eisenhower. Central Catholic then bested Union, 25-19, in a one-set semifnial contest.
That win set up a showdown with Youngsville in the finals, where DCC swept the Lady Eagles, 25-19, 25-20.
Central Catholic is back in action tonight at Clearfield.
DuBois freshmen beat Clarion
CLARION — The DuBois 9th grade football team notched a 13-0 road win at Clarion Thursday.
Quarterback Garrett Frantz connected with Ben Hickman for the first score of the
night, while Dalton Yale gave the Beavers some breathing room with a touchdown run. Carson Dombroski made the extra point following that score.
DuBois (2-2) hosts Hollidaysburg at Mansell Stadium Thursday at 6 p.m.
Area Golf Result
TROUTVILLE — Jim London and Craig Bukousky scored a 55 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
Second place went to Ed Serge and Greg Kennis Sr. who finished four strokes back with a 59.
Harry Steele and Cork Egolf tied with Terry Stahlman and Jack Gahr for third with scores of 65.
Greg Kennis Jr. had the closest shot on the 10th hole and also made the longest putt on the 13th, while Serge was closest to the pin on No. 17.
Bukousky recorded the low gross score with a 35.