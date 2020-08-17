Race-1 Speedway results
DuBOIS — Race-1 Speedway hosted its sixth night of racing this season with a triple points night Friday featuring 12 races.
In the Heavy series race, Karl Horn took first place followed by Andrew Raybuck and Michael Eminhizer in second and third, respectively.
Kurt Miller won the Predator 380 race in front of Rick Henry and Adam Siegel, while Trevor Hugill beat out Cameron Griffen and Brayden Lennox in the Purple series race.
The Junior Predator race saw Camden Frantz taking the checkered flag ahead of Cadun Shetler and Hunter Campisano.
In a pair of R/Rookie races, Lennox took first place in the first race while Kaleb Fields finished first in the second race.
Lennox won ahead of Jace Frantz and Lincoln Hetrick, while Fields beat out Abby Lennox and Bricen Alvetro.
Billy Haywood won the Rookie Cage race in front of Leon Haywood and Christopher Haywood, while the Clone 350 series saw Andrew Broucher taking first place followed by Alex Stitler and Josh Boucher.
The Predator 340 race was won by Mary Young, while Ethan Siegel took second and Anthony Mohrbacher finished third, while Andrew Boucher beat out Josh Broucher in the Heavy Clone race.
Curt Emings took the checkered flag in the Predator 360 series, as Ethan Siegel placed second and Mohrbacher finished third.
In the final race it was Emings finishing first while Miller finished second and Zack Lennox crossed the line in third.
Pens’ Malkin has surgery
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury.
General manager Jim Rutherford announced the procedure on Monday. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred.
The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating.
Rutherford said the expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.
UNC plans to play fall sports
The University of North Carolina says it still plans to play sports this fall after canceling in-person undergraduate classes in favor of remote instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The school announced the move to online-only instruction on Monday after reporting four coronavirus clusters involving student housing or a fraternity since Friday. UNC’s athletics department later issued a statement saying athletes will continue to take classes online and be able to participate in workouts while following safety protocols.
Athletes can choose to remain in current residences either on or off the Chapel Hill campus.
UNC is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, which has announced plans to begin its football and other fall sports seasons the week of Sept. 7.