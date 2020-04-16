Raiders claim TE Butler
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders claimed tight end Paul Butler off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The Lions released Butler and two other players Wednesday as they made cuts ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.
Butler spent time on the Raiders practice squad the past two seasons before signing with the Lions earlier this offseason. He joins a crowded tight end room that includes Darren Waller, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier and Nick O’Leary.
The Raiders also announced that backup quarterback Nathan Peterman and tackle David Sharpe signed their restricted free agent tenders worth about $2.1 million.
Miller tests positive for virus
AURORA, Colorado (AP) — Von Miller’s agent says the NFL star has tested positive for the coronavirus and wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show doubters how serious the disease is.
Joby Branion told The Associated Press on Thursday that Miller is in good spirits while resting at his home in Denver and that Miller plans to speak publicly about his diagnosis on Friday.
Miller, who was recently a unanimous pick to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s, said last week he trained in San Francisco before returning home to Colorado when the stay-at-home measures went into effect to contain the virus.