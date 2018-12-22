Cruz lifts Beavers past Wildcats
MILL HALL — DuBois senior Jonathan Cruz hit a shot with seconds remaining Saturday to give the Beavers a thrilling 44-43 road victory at Central Mountain.
Cruz’s shot ended what was otherwise a battle of big men between DuBois’ Chase Husted (6-8) and Central Mountain’s Collin Jones (6-5).
Jones and Wildcats led 21-14 at the half and 36-26 after three quarters only to watch the Beavers storm back for the win after taking the fourth quarter by an 18-7 advantage.
Husted scored 10 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth, while Cruz had all five of his in the frame. Alex beers and Justin Manduley each added six points for the Beavers.
Jones led the Wildcats with 22 points, while Conner Soo had eight.
The win ended a two-game skid for DuBois (4-2) after winning its first three games to start the season. The Beavers are off until friday when they battle Brookville on opening night of the DuBois Holiday Tournament.
ECC hammers Punxsy, 77-33
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team scored early and often in a lopsided 77-33 road victory at Punxsutawney Friday night.
The Crusaders jumped out to 26-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Elk held a commanding 46-15 advantage at the half. Elk hit nine 3-pointers on the night and went 10 of 13 at the foul line.
Twelve different Crusaders scored in the victory. Alec Wehler led the way with 17 points, while Bryce O’Leary scored 11 off the bench. Reserves Will Uberti and Brady Schneider added nine and eight points, respectively.
Elk County played Brockway Saturday night in its final game before this coming weekend’s Elk County Tournament.
