TCS/CE All-Star Teams
DuBOIS — Readers should be on the lookout in the coming weeks for the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express All-Star teams for track & field, baseball and softball.
The TCS/CE Track & Field All-Stars will run next Sunday (June 17), while the TCS/CE Baseball and Softball All-Stars will be in the following week on June 24.
Dillon wins Xfinity race
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Austin Dillon has won the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.
The race was delayed around three hours at the start because of the weather, and there had been a threat of more rain for a while before the race was finally called after 91 of the planned 125 laps. Dillon and Daniel Hemric battled for the lead on a restart on the 89th lap, but the race went under caution again almost immediately because of the weather.
It was the ninth career Xfinity victory for Dillon, and the first in 2018 for this year’s Daytona 500 winner.
Qualifying earlier in the day was canceled because of the weather. Kyle Busch started the race at the front based on owner points.
