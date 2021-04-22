INDIANA — The DuBois baseball team dropped a lopsided 17-2 game in three innings Thursday at Indiana.
The Cardinals mustered just two hits while scoring single runs in the first and third innings against Indiana starter Ben Ryan.
Carter Hickman drew a one-out walk in the first, went to third when Dante Armanini reached on an error with two away and scored when Ryan was called for a balk.
In the third, Matt Pyne led off with a single, then stole second and took third on a passed ball before scoring on a Brandin Anderson groundout.
The only other Cardinal with a hit on the day was Armanini.
Anderson started on the mound for DCC and suffered the loss. He allowed four runs, all earned, on four hits while striking out two and walking two in an inning of work.
Central Catholic (3-5) hosts Curwensville on Monday.
INDIANA 17,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2, 3 Innings
Score by Innings
DCC 101 — 2
Indiana 485 — 17
* There was 1 out when game ended
DuBois Central Catholic—2
Matt Pyne cf 2110, Carter Hickman ss 1100, Brandin Anderson p 2001, Andrew Green 3b-2b-lf 0000, Dante Armanini lf-p-3b 2010, Ben Gritzer c 2000, Cartar Kosko 3b-p-lf 1000, Neel Gupta 2b 0000, Zach Spellen 2b-3b-p-1b 0000, Dylan Hanna lf-rf 1000, Taven Lukehart 1b-p 1000. Totals: 12-2-2-1.
Indiana—17
Gavin Horner ss 3222, Steven Budash c 2113, Lincoln Trusal 3b 1300, Branden Yanity 2001, Leon rf 0100, Ben Ryan p 3232, Lucas Connel dh 1311, Tyler Gonos 1b 2223, Branden Kanick cf 1113, Zach Tortorella lf 1100, Garrison Dougherty ph 1000, Martin 0100. Totals: 17-17-10-15.
Errors: DCC 1, Indiana 1. LOB: DCC 3, Indiana 2. 2B: Ryan, Connel. 3B: Budash. SB: Pyne; Kanick, Horner, Trusal 2, Budash.
Pitching
DCC: Brandin Anderson-1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Cartar Kosko-1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Dante Armanini-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Zach Spellen-0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Taven Lukehart-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R. 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Indiana: Ben Ryan-3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Ryan, Losing pitcher: Anderson.
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is offering co-ed group tennis lessons for two different age groups this spring/summer at the DuBois City Park tennis courts.
For 10 year olds and up, there will be a 9-week session instructed by Pat Mowrey on Tuesday evenings starting May 4. Lessons will be for Beginner level from 6-7 p.m. and intermediate level from 7-8 pmm. Cost is $65 for members and $115 for potential members.
Lori Sabatose will instruct the 6-9 year olds on Wednesday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This session will include 4 classes and begin May 5. Age-appropriate size equipment and court size will be provided for this group. Cost is $28 for members and $50 for potential members.
Minimum number of students is required. Registration is open for both nights of lessons now and up to the first night of lessons in both groups, if space available
Any questions, please call the YMCA at 375-9622.
DuBOIS — A quartet of bowlers from two different leagues make an appearance on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
It was another big week for high scores in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic, as a trio of bowlers landed on the honor roll. Brad Young rolled 278 game as part of a 771 series, while Ryan Mitskavich posted a 279 game and 769 series. Brian Doel also had a 279 game.
In other league action, Jackie Mitskavich recorded a 263 game and 674 series in the Town & Country.