CPL All-Stars announced
WILLIAMSPORT — The Central Penn League All-Stars for baseball and softball were recently announced, with DuBois and St. Marys each placing a handful of players on each squad.
On the softball side, DuBois had three selections in senior Maddie Smith (infield) and freshmen Sarah Henninger (catcher) and Lauren Walker (outfield). All three are first-time league All-Stars.
St. Marys garnered two All-Stars in juniors Maura Fledderman (pitcher) and Britney Shaw (utility player). Fledderman also was a league All-Star a year ago.
League champ Williamsport had the most All-Stars (5) in Isabelle Griswold (infield), Elaina Stone (infield) Kylie Segraves (outfield), Samantha Reader (outfield) and Lynna Robertson (pitcher). Williamsport’s Chase Smith was also named Coach of the Year.
Rounding out the softball squad is Punxsy senior Grace Aikens (infield), who is a four-time All-Star selection.
When it comes to baseball, St. Marys saw two senior players garnered three selections. Nate Beimel made it as both a pitcher and utility player, while Brandon Sicheri landed out in the outfield.
Beimel is making his third straight appearance on the squad and Sicheri his second.
DuBois had two All-Stars in junior Dayne Bauman (infield) and senior Dylan McCluskey who was voted onto the squad as an outfielder. It is McCluskey’s second straight league All-Star honor.
Rounding out the baseball squad were Williamsport’s Drake Mankey (catcher), Brayton Rowello (infield), Kyle Caringi (infield), Dallas Griess (outfield) and Jonathan Zayas (pitcher) and Altoona’s Matt Hartman (infield) and Marcus Day (outfield).
Hollidaysburg was the league champ, and while Jon Szynal won Coach of the Year honors, the Golden Tigers had no players make the league All-Star team.
Area golf result
TROUTVILLE — Colton Gearhart and Jim London posted a score of 61 to finish in first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
In second were Mike Weber and Jeff Colbey four shots back with a 65.
Third place was a tie between Jack Gahiz and Ed Serge as well as Rick Haney and Colbey, who was the odd man out, with scores of 66.
Greg Kennis Sr. was the closest to the pin on the fifth hole, while Jack Gahr sunk the longest putt on hole six.
Greg Kennis Jr. had the closest second shot on No. 9 and also recorded the low gross score of the day with a 39.