Lady Beavers edge Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois softball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead after five innings Monday at Punxsutawney, then held on for a 3-2 victory against the rival Lady Chucks.
Sarah Snyder led off the game with a walk and eventually scored to give the Lady Beavers an early 1-0 lead.
Snyder got things rolling again in the top of the third with with a leadoff single against Lady Chuck Kylee Lingenfelter. Snyder was bunted to second by Kacie Means before scoring on a Kylee Bundy single to make it 2-0.
That same trio teamed up for the Lady Beavers third run in the fifth. All three — Bundy, Means and Snyder — singled with two outs, with Bundy’s hit plating Snyder for her third run of the game.
Snyder, who finished 3-for-3 with the three runs, doubled with one out in the seventh but was later thrown out on the bases. Bundy finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Punxsy tried to make a late rally against DuBois starter Molly Nosker, scoring once in the sixth again in the seventh. But, Nosker and her defense stranded the potential game-tying run at first base to end the game.
Nosker allowed the two earned runs on 10 hits. She struck out six.
Lingenfelter was saddled with the loss, giving up three earned runs on seven hits. She struck out 12 in the loss.
DuBois (11-7) is back in action today at Hollidaysburg before hosting Hollidaysburg in a District 6-9 Class 5A semifinal game Wednesday at the Highland Street fields at 4 p.m.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The quarter of Denny Barrett, Don Jewell, Bob Fornauf and Chuck Eldridge captured first-place honors in Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Monring League action two weeks ago (May 3).
Second-place went to Gary Snyder, Ryan Wyant, Herm Franke and Jim Taylor, while the team of John Buskirk, Wayne London, Jeff Emerick and Joe Geppert was third.
Buskirk had the closest third shot on No. 2, while Ron Sunealitis was closest to the pin on No. 9. Eldridge made the longest putt on No. 16.
This past week (May 10), the group of Walt Kosiba, Joe Smith, Emerick and Fornauf took home top honors. Second place went to Buskirk, London, Doug Powell and Fornauf, while the quartet of Barrett, Jewell, John Showers and Fent Shenkle were third.
Powell was closest to the pin on No. 14, while Barrett had the closest second shot on No. 6. Emerick made the longest putt on No. 18.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Craig Bukousky and Greg Kennis jr. captured first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday with a score of 61.
Ed Serge and Jim McAfoos came in second with a 62, while the duo of Mike Liscinsky and Mark Spila shot a 65 for third.
Kennis Jr. carded a 35 for the low gross score of the day.
Dan Stampler had the closest second shot on No. 10, while Greg Kennis Sr. made the longest putt on No. 16. Kennis Jr. was closest to the pin on No. 17.
q q q
DuBOIS— The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played a Scramble with 10 percent of Total Handicaps on the Gold Course on May 3, and the quartet of Karen Deloia, Helen Griebel, Linda Brubaker and Judy Gephart took home top honors by shooting a gross scored of 73 (60 net).
Second place went to Mary Reed, Patty Trainor, Sharon Hay and Carol Prance (77 gross, 61 net), while Darla Hawley, Sue Tench, mary Jean Huddy and Bridget Brown were third with a 75 gross (62 net).
Brubaker (No. 7), Tench (No. 13) and Amy O’Donnell (No. 1) all made birdies.
Vegas beats Winnipeg, 3-1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and said the expansion Vegas Golden Knights sent a message, bouncing back with a 3-1 series-evening win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference final.
“Every time we need a big game as a group, we show up,” Marchessault said. “We showed the hockey world we earned the right to be here.”
Tomas Tatar scored 6:37 into the game for the Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 30 saves.
Kyle Connor scored midway through the third period to pull Winnipeg within a goal. Marchessault restored the two-goal lead 1:28 later.
Connor Hellebuyck had 25 saves for the Jets.
After losing the series opener, Marchessault told reporters the team faced a must-win game.
“If you’re going to talk out there in the media that you have to be better, I think you need to lead by example,” he said. “I tried to do that.”
Game 3 is Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
