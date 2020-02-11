ECC pulls away from Owls
ST. MARYS — A huge third quarter proved to be the difference Tuesday night as the Elk County Catholic boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a 56-37 victory against Bradford.
The visiting Owls took a 20-17 lead into the break following a low-scoring first half. However, ECC promptly seized control in the second half as the Crusaders outscored in the Owls, 21-3 in the third quarter to turn a three-point deficit into a 15-point lead (38-23).
Elk County, which finished the regular season 21-1, then won the fourth 18-14 to finish off the 19-point victory.
Crusasder Mark Kraus led all scorers with 18 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Leo Gregory also reached double figures with 10. Will Uberti added seven, while Carter Lindemuth and Jordan DePratir each chipped in six.
Elk County also won the JV game, 39-27, with Luke Jansen leading all scorers with 23 points.
Elk County is back in action Thursday night when it hosts Brockway in an Allegheny Mountain League semifinal game. The title contest is set for Saturday night at St. Marys.
St. Marys tops Warren
WARREN — The St. Marys wrestling team went back over the .500 mark Tuesday night, using eight bonus-point victories to knock off host Warren, 48-30.
Six of those wins came way of fall, as St. Marys got pins from Connor Gausman, Logan Mosier, Tylor Herzing, Nick Crisp, Jeremy Garthwaite and Alex Lukaschunis against the Dragons. Teammates Raivis Bobby and Isaac Dellaquila also notched wins via forfeit.
St. Marys (7-6) closes out its regular season Thursday night at Mifflin County.
DCS sweeps Centre County
DuBOIS — The Dubois Christian School boys and girls basketball teams swept visiting Centre County Christian Tuesday night.
The girls opened the night with a 37-15 win, while the boys followed with a 53-29 victory.
After leading by just seven (17-10) at the half, the Lady Eagles outscored the visitors 20-5 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Grace Deitch led the way for DCS with 14 points, while Emily Deitch followed with 11, as Gabby Meholick, who scored four points in the game, also pulled down her 1,000th career rebound.
The boys team also used a strong second half to win running away, as the Eagles led 24-19 at the half before outscoring Centre County 14-7 in the third quarter and 15-3 in the fourth.
DuBois Christian was led by a big night from Gabe Hoover, who finished with a game-high 28 points, while Adam Mowrey followed with eight and Alex Hallowell chipped in six.
Both teams are back in action Thursday for a doubleheader at Calvary Christian.