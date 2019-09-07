Ridgway routs Moniteau
WEST SUNBURY — Coming off a tough 25-21 loss tat Kane, the Ridgway football team bounced back in a big way with a lopsided 42-7 victory at Moniteau Friday night.
Jake Wickett scored a pair of touchdowns for the Elkers, with Matt Dush, Tyler Watts and Paul Gresco also finding the end zone for Ridgway.
No further details from the game were available.
Ridgway (2-1) hosts Bradford Friday night.
ECC golfers top Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic boys golf team upended host Brockway, 184-239, Friday at the Brockway Golf Course.
Elk County’s Will Uberti carded a 42 to earn medalist honors. Nate Roberts and Jordan DePrator each shot 27, while Mark Kraus added a 48 for the Crusaders.
Dylen Coder shot a 53 to lead the Rovers. Lance Dowdall came in with a 60, while Daniel Shugarts (61) and Carter Nichols (65) rounded out the Brockway scoring.
DuBois Jr. High football results
MILL HALL — The DuBois 7th and 8th grade football team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 24-14
win at Central Mountain Thursday.
Landon Castro threw two touchdowns to Alvis Uong. Tyson Kennis also found Alvis Uong for another score. Garrett Nissel added a long touchdown run to seal the win.
The Beaver defense held Central Mountain late in the game for a turnover on downs to put the game away. Christian Gibson had two interceptions on defense.
DuBois travels to Huntingdon Thursday for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
At the ninth grade level, DuBois upended Clarion, 28-18, at EJ Mansell Stadium Thursday.
Garrett Frantz threw two touchdowns to Kaden Clark, while Dalton Yale had a touchdown run. Carson Dombroski had an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Austin Henery also scored on a two point conversion run.
DuBois (1-1) travels to Huntingdon next Thursday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.