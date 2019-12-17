Lady Dutch fall to Hollidaysburg
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a hard-fought 44-36 contest to visiting Hollidaysburg Tuesday night.
Hollidaysburg jumped out to an 11-4 lead after one quarter of play and took a 26-16 lead into the half before the Lady Dutch were able to outscore the visitors 20-18 in the second half.
St. Marys (4-1) was led by a pair of double-digit performances from Megan Qusenberry and Kaylee Muccio, who scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
Allison Schlimm chipped in six points for the Lady Dutch with four others adding two points on the night.
St. Marys is back in action Friday night as it travels to take on Brookville.
Ridgway boys top Brookville
RIDGWAY — Zack Zameroski poured in 28 points while Matt Dush added 16 points to lead the Ridgway Elkers basketball team to a 55-45 win over Brookville Tuesday night.
The Elkers (4-0) led 24-16 at halftime and 37-25 going into the fourth quarter before holding off the Raiders, who got within four points late before coming up short.
The Raiders (2-3) got 13 points from David Cable and 10 from Robert Keth. Aaron Park scored nine points. The Raiders were without starting guard Jack Krug, who was out with an illness.
The Raiders (2-3) continue a stretch of nine of 10 games on the road Friday at St. Marys before next Monday’s trip to DuBois Central Catholic.
They play once again at the DuBois Holiday Tournament next week, Dec. 27-28, opening in the first round with Brockway.