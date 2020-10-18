ECC sweeps Northern Potter
ULYSSES — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team went on the road and secured a sweep of Northern Potter Saturday, winning 25-8, 27-25, 25-15.
The Lady Crusaders were led at the net by Julia Aikens and Brooke Bauer, who finished with 10 and eight kills, respectively.
Aikens also had three aces and eight digs, while Bauer chipped in six digs, three aces and a block.
Maddie Marzullo, Tori Newton and Haley Baron all added three kills, while Newton had two digs and Marzullo added a block.
Moira Stanisch had 27 assists along with two kills and an ace, while Tami Geci led ECC with 16 digs.
Elk County Catholic is back in action today as it travels to Johnsonburg.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a ‘2-Man Scramble’ at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday as Bert Shenk, Jeff Emmerick, Ray Lockitski and Fred Gustafson took first place.
Second went to Jim Kyler, Tom Herzing, Bob Smiley and John Showers, while the foursome of Butch Martell, Rich Lissy, Doug Powell and Fent Shenkle finished third.
Joe Smith made the longest putt on hole No. 2, while Jack Amick had the closest third shot on the 13th and Schenk recorded the closest second shot on the 16th hole.
q q q
BROCKPORT — The Golf Nuts wrapped up their season with a ‘Scramble/Shamble’ at Brockway Golf Course Wednesday as Les Schlosser, Tom Mortimer and Chuck Eldridge closes the year with a 108 to take first place.
Second went to Emory Keith, John Kruse, Dave Heltman and Joe Michalski, as the foursome shot a 114, ahead of Fran Inzana, Dave Beane, Ed Pasi and Art Faccone in third at 118.
Joe Michaslki won the closest to the pin challenge on the eighth hole, while Dave Beane made the longest putt on No. 6.
Mickelson wins 2nd in a row
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Phil Mickelson became the third player and second this year to win his first two starts on the PGA Tour Champions, slamming the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71. Mickelson was a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Miguel Angel Jimenez.
The winner in late August at Ozarks National in Missouri in his first start on the 50-and-over tour, Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior eventsw. Fleischer accomplished the feat in 1999 and Furyk did it this year with victories at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship.