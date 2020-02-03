Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll features just one area bowler.
In the Owens-Brockway League it was Alex Allender earning a spot on the honor roll by bowling a 278 game.
Oregon women rout UConn
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 22 points and 12 rebounds and No. 3 Oregon handed fourth-ranked UConn its first loss on campus in seven years, rolling to a 74-56 victory on Monday night.
It was UConn’s worst home loss since Dec. 5, 2005, when the Huskies lost to North Carolina by 23 points.
Sabrina Ionescu added 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks (20-2), falling short of increasing her NCAA-record 23 triple-doubles.
The much-anticipated matchup didn’t live up to the hype as the Ducks ran past the Huskies, disappointing the sellout crowd. UConn hadn’t lost on campus since falling to Notre Dame on Jan. 5, 2013. The Huskies were beaten by No. 2 Baylor by 16 points in Hartford, Connecticut, last month, ending the team’s 98-game home winning streak.
Big Ben hopes to be cleared
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger will visit his doctors in California Feb. 21 and hopes to get clearance to begin throwing tennis balls and other light objects.
Roethlisberger, who left at halftime of the Steelers’ second game with a painful elbow injury that came from wear and tear from 16 seasons in the NFL, had surgery Sept. 23 performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache of the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Job Institute in Los Angeles.
Roethlisberger plans to stay in California for a period of time to meet with throwing coaches. He remains hopeful he will be ready for the Steelers’ OTAs in May, mini-camp in June and training camp in July.
“Absolutely, I plan on playing again,” Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in October “That’s my absolute goal. That’s why we did the surgery. The reason we did it and did it so soon is because I want to come back. I don’t have any doubts in my head about that. If you have doubts, then you’ve already lost. It’s going to be a long road, but I’m excited for the opportunity to show I can do it.
“I want to go out on my own terms. No one wants to leave on an injury they can’t control.”
Gritty won’t be charged
PHILADELPHIA — The president of the United States has been impeached. Two Philadelphia city council members have been indicted. But Gritty, the Flyers’ googly-eyed mascot, has done something that none of those elected officials have been able to do — emerge from an investigation without being charged.
Philadelphia police said Monday that their investigation into a Flyers fan’s claim that Gritty punched his 13-year-old son in the back has come to an end, concluding that there was no physical assault during a Nov. 19 event at the Wells Fargo Center. Police did not identify the person wearing the orange fuzzy costume.
“That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged,” the police statement said.