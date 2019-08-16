DuBois football ticket sales
DuBois Area High School season football tickets will go on sale Monday, Aug. 19. Through Friday, Sept. 6. Pre-sale season tickets for the five home games are $20. After Sept. 6, the price is $25.
The yearly athletic sports passes will also be on sale. Prices are as follows: Family Pass (2 adults, 2 students, additional student pass is $15) is $150, Adult Pass is $70 and Student Pass is $35.
Tickets and passes can be purchased at the DAHS Athletic Office Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.
Area Golf Results
TREASURE LAKE — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted a two best ball of four event at the Silver Course Thursday.
Susan Vokes, Helen Griebel, Patty Travon and Sharon Hay took first place with a score of 133. Second place went to Mary Reed, Sue Tench, Peg Akers and Ginny Libby with a 137.
Esther Jones, Dot Hedgin, Toni Moulthrop and Heather Meyer finished in third with a 139.
Amy O’Donnell recorded a birdie on the first hole while Vokes, Moulthrop and Hay all recorded chip-ins.
Thomas leads at Medina
MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) — Justin Thomas opened with five straight birdies, added a pair of eagles and shattered the course record at soft, vulnerable Medinah with an 11-under 61 to take a six-shot lead into the final round of the BMW Championship.
He was at 21-under 195, six shots clear of Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay.