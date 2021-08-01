BROOKVILLE — The “Golf Nuts” played at Pinecrest Country Club last Wednesday, with the trio of Les Schlosser, Don Woods and Tom Maloney taking home first place with a team score of 278.
Second went to the team of George Heitzenrater, Chuck Eldridge and Ron Rosman (280), while Joe Swisher, Tom Murray and Ed Pasi (284) placed third.
Woods shot the Low Gross of the day coming in with an 85, while Art Faccone won Odd Man Out honors. Quota Points were Woods 40, Tom Deemer 38 and Michalski 35.
The traveling league plays at Pine Acres in Bradford this week.