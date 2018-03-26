DuBois spikers fall in 5 sets
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois boys volleyball team rallied from two sets down Monday only to lose a tough five-set match at Huntingdon, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 13-15, Monday night.
Zach Koren led the Beavers (0-1) with 17 kills. Blaise Carney added 10 kills, while Tom Hibbert and Andy Weese each had seven. DuBois setter Damon Olson finished with 31 assists.
DuBois is back in action Wendesday at Central (Martinsburg).
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The pins were flying this past week on the lanes, as a host of area bowlers racked up scores high enough to land them on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
In the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, Brian Doel rolled a 774 series, while Bill Averill (290), Bill Barry (279) and Dave Carlson Jr. (279) each posted games good enough to make the Honor Roll.
Bill Wisniewski recorded a 278 game as part of a 771 series in Division 1 of the Litts Club League, while over in the Gold Miners, Tim Nedza finished with a 757 series. Mike Hayward had a 279 game in Division A of the Sportsman’s League.
Even the youth bowlers got in the action this week, Layton Yarus and Melia Mitskavich rolling games of 279 and 237, respectively, in the DuBois Juniors.
