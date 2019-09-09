DuBois swept by Hollidaysburg
HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois girls tennis team was swept 5-0 on the road against Hollidaysburg Monday.
At No. 1 singles, Alex Volpe was defeated 6-0, 6-2 by Gretta Rhodes, while Grace Askey lost to Ella Jodon at No. 2 singles by a score of 6-0, 6-0.
In the No. 3 match, Lauren Milletics fell to Lydia Lieb by a final of 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles action, Olivia Reed and Rachel Kister were defeated 6-4, 6-2 by Madeline Weibel and Jennifer Lasek in the No. 1 match.
At No. 2 doubles, Lydia Dixon and Kaylee George lost by a score of 6-3, 6-3 to Rachel Gallagher and Jocelyn Paugliph.
DuBois Is back in action Wednesday at home against Clearfield.
DCC spikers top Union
RIMERSBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team secured a 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15 win on the road over Union Monday night.
The Lady Cardinals are led by Bella Mangiantini with 13 kills, eight blocks and three aces, while Jordy Kosko added 12 service points, two aces and four kills.
Maia Cogley posted 19 assists, 11 service points and five aces, while Shayleigh Gulvas recorded 25 digs and a pair of aces.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action today on the road against Brockway at 7:15 p.m.
Brockway shuts out Cardinals
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team secured a 3-0 victory over visiting DuBois Central Catholic Monday.
The Rovers led 1-0 at halftime on a penalty kick converted by Marcus Bennett.
Ryan Lin added a goal in the second half while Nathan Bennett tallied the final goal of the day on an assist from Marcus Bennett.
Lewis Painter and Garrett Park combined for the shout in net for the Rovers.
DuBois Central Catholic hosts Coudersport today at 4 p.m, while Brockway travels to Brookville Saturday at 12 p.m.
Area Golf Results
TROUTVILLE — Cork Egolf and Jeff Colbey posted a combined score of 55 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League Wednesday.
In second place were Terry Stahlman and Bob Dornan four shots back with a 59.
Dan Stamler and Bob Muth took third place one shot back with a score of 60.
Nate Crawford had the closest second shot on the third hole and was also closest to the pin on No. 8.
Greg Kennis Jr. made the longest putt on the ninth hole while Craig Bukousky recorded the low gross score of the day with a 35.