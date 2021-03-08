DuBois YMCA leagues
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for its 7th-8th, 9-10th and 11-12th grade boys basketball leagues for individuals.
Individual registrations for the league will be taken up until the first practice on Monday, March 15, starting at 4 p.m. at the YMCA. Cost is $12 for members and $25 for potential members. Games will be played on Friday evenings beginning March 19.
For additional information, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.
q q q
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is taking registrations for its indoor floor hockey program which runs on Saturdays from March 20-April 24.
The grade divisions are K-2nd, 3rd-5th and 6th-8th. There will be no practices and games only on Saturdays the following times — K-2nd 9-10 a.m.; 3rd-5th 10:10-11:10 a.m. and 6th-8th 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Use your own helmet or one provided by the YMCA for the duration of the program (first-come, first serve basis). Grade divisions and/or game times may be adjusted and/or combined if needed due to registrations.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for potential members. Registration is limited.
Any questions call Zac Wilcox at the YMCA, 375-9622.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Perfection was recently achieved at the DuBois Lanes as Jamie Wood rolled a 300 game in Division 2 of the Litts Club.
Wood is joined on the latest installment of the Bowling Honor Roll by a couple other local bowlers.
Joe Amitrone had a 288 game in Division A of the Sportsman League, while Ryan Mitskavich recorded a 763 series in Division B of that league. Chuck Dietz also posted a 768 series in the Gold Even League.
Steelers resign Hassenauer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.C. Hassenauer will get a shot at being the potential replacement for retired Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.
The Steelers signed the 25-year-old Hassenauer to a one-year contract on Monday. Hassenauer, who appeared in 15 games for the Steelers in 2020 and made four starts, was an exclusive rights free agent.
Pittsburgh is in the market for a center after Pouncey, a nine-time Pro Bowler, retired on Feb. 12. The Steelers, however, have limited salary cap space to splurge on the open market. They could target a center in the upcoming draft, but the versatile Hassenauer gives them options at the position.
Hassenauer filled in at center late in the season when Pouncey was placed on the COVID-19 restricted list, and in Week 17 when Pouncey was given the week off. Hassenauer also made one start at left guard.