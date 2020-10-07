ECC tops Ridgway
JOHNSONBURG — Elk County Catholic secured a 3-0 victory on the road over Ridgway in a game played in Johnsonburg Wednesday night.
The Lady Crusaders got a pair of goals from Tally Cicone, while Sami Straub netted the third goal in the win.
Brockway junior high wins
BROCKWAY — The Brockway 7th and 8th grade football team beat Franklin, 28-20, last week to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Blake Pisarcik had three touchdowns, two on runs of 23 and 9 yards, as well as a receiving touchdown from Brayden Fox of 29 yards. Fox also had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion.
Carter Guaglianone added a 2-point conversion, while Johnny Varischetti and Eric Lindemuth both had fumble recoveries.
Brockway plays at Punxsutawney today at 5:30 p.m.