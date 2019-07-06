TCS/CE Track & Field All-Stars
DuBOIS — The 2019 Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express High School track and field All-Stars — featuring the four major MVP awards and First Team — will run in the Tri-County Sunday next week (July 14).
Aston-Reese files for arbitration
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese was the only one of the team’s four remaining restricted free agents to file for salary arbitration by Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
Forwards Teddy Blueger and Adam Johnson elected not to file. Defenseman Marcus Pettersson did not have enough service time to earn the right to arbitration.
Aston-Reese, 24, had eight goals and 17 points in 43 games for the Penguins last season, playing on a contract worth $925,000 annually.
According to hockey-graphs.com’s projections, Aston-Reese is in line to make about $1.3 million next season.
Arbitration hearings are scheduled for July 20 through Aug. 4 in Toronto.
Taillon hopes pitch this season
PITTSBURGH — Jameson Taillon said he plans to pitch again this season, but the Pittsburgh Pirates ace first has to throw.
Taillon’s road to recovery will take a big step this weekend, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said, when the 27-year-old right-hander plays catch for the first time since going on the injured list in early May with a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow.
“It depends on when I pick up the ball for the first time and I start progressing in the throwing program,” Taillon said Friday before the Pirates played the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.
“We don’t have an exact set thing. For now, we’re piecing things together. After the All-Star break, we’re going to sit down and map it out a little more.”
Taillon received encouraging news this week in his recovery, as tests show signs of healing.
But he compared his rehabilitation timeframe to spring training, meaning it could take as long as six weeks.
Taillon was 2-3, with a 4.10 ERA in 37 1/3 innings over seven starts this season after going 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 191 innings over 32 starts last season.
Taillon has overcome Tommy John surgery, a hernia operation and testicular cancer in his career.