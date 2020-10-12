Brockway blanks DuBois
DuBOIS — The Brockway boys soccer team secured a 5-0 victory on the road over DuBois Monday night for their second win over the Beavers in the last week.
The Rovers topped DuBois 6-4 at home Thursday, as Monday they had five different players get on the score sheet.
Jared Marchiori, Marcus Bennett, Dylan Antonuccio, Dom Inzana and Johnny Knox all scored for Brockway.
Garrett Park finished with a pair of assists, while Noah Bash, Park and Inzana also had assists.
Lewis Painter kept the clean sheet in net for the Rovers.
DuBois visits Punxsutawney Wednesday, while Brockway is back in action Thursday when it hosts Forest.
DCC spikers win in four sets
OIL CITY — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team went on the road and secured a four-set win over Venango Catholic, winning 25-10, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18.
Savannah Morelli led the Lady Cardinals with 12 kills, 14 digs and three aces, while Morgan Tyler added six kills.
Also for DCC, Kayley Risser chipped in five kills and Erin Maloney recorded seven assists along with three aces.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action today as it hosts Sheffield.
ECC wins five-set thriller
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team won a back-and-forth match over visiting Oswayo Valley in five sets Monday, securing a 14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 15-12 victory.
The Lady Crusaders were led at the net by Gabby Weisner, who finished with 11 kills along with a pair of aces and 24 digs.
Tori Newton added seven kills, while Brooke Bauer, Julia Aikens and Haley Baron all finished with six kills for ECC.
Bauer also had three aces while Aikens had two aces and 13 digs.
Moira Stanish finished with 27 assists, three kills and two aces, while Tami Geci had 38 digs and two aces.
Elk County Catholic is back in action today as it hosts St. Marys.
DCC junior high hoops
CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic 7th and 8th grade girls basketball teams swept Curwensville on the road Monday.
For the 8th grade team, it was a 44-15 victory, while the 7th grade team secured a 36-14 win.
Julia Sebring led the Lady Cardinals with 18 points in the 7th grade game, while Taitlyn Jones chipped in six points.
The 8th grade team got a balanced scoring performance, as Emma Elensky led the way with 13 points.
Marina Hanes followed with 12 points, while Hope Jacob added 11 in the 29-point victory.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday as they visit Brookville.
Area Golf Results
BROCKPORT — The Golf Nuts played at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Brockport Thursday as Don Woods, John Kruse and Ed Pasi took first place with a score of 267.
Two strokes back in second were Fran Inzana, Tom Mortimer and Joe Michalski, while Dave Beane, Tom Haag and Dick Platt shot a 271 to take third.
Les Schlosser recorded the low gross score of the day with an 80, while Schlosser, Kruse and Bean all took 40 quota points while Inzana took 39.
This week the Golf Nuts will close out their season at Brockway Golf Course.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a ‘2-Man Scramble’ at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday as Jack Amick, Joe Smith and Doug Powell took first place.
Second place went to Butch Martell, Ray Lockitski, Jeff Norris and John Showers, while Bert Shenk, Terry Stockdale, Don Jewell and John Averill finished in third.
Averill made the longest putt on the second hole, while Jerry Sanko had the closest third shot on No. 13 and Smith recorded the closest second shot on the 16th hole.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The lone bowler in the area to earn a spot on this edition of the bowling honor roll was Joe Swisher.
Swisher earned a spot after bowling a game of 278 in the Litts Club League Division 2.
PSU-Indiana to kick at 3:30
A kick time has been announced for Penn State’s opener at Indiana on Oct. 24.
The Lions and Hoosiers will start at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. FOX Sports One will televise the contest.
Penn State is ranked inside of the top-10 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches top-25 polls, while Indiana is unranked.
All-time, the Lions are 22-1 against the Hoosiers, whose only win came back in 2013. Penn State won last year’s matchup 34-24 at Beaver Stadium.
No other start times have been announced for any of head coach James Franklin’s program’s other seven regular season games, but those should be available in the weeks to come. That said, Blue-White Illustrated reported Monday morning that, according to a source, the Ohio State game in Week 2 would be in primetime. Penn State also will not play a Friday night game this year, according to the outlet.