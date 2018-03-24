PSU's Bojalad places 11th
TEMPE, Ariz. — Penn State freshman Tom Bojalad, a St. Marys Area graduate, competed in the discus Saturday night at the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge hosted by Arizona State University.
Bojalad's best throw of 153 feet earned an 11th-place finish in the field of 21 throwers. The former Dutchman was scheduled to compete in the shot put later Saturday night.
