DCC spikers sweep Clearfield
HYDE — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team swept Clearfield 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 on the road Monday night.
Bella Mangiantini finished with seven kills and four blocks for the Lady Cardinals, while Jordy Kosko had four kills and 19 digs.
Hannah Holdren added four kills for DCC, while Martina Swalligan finished with 20 service points along with three aces and three kills.
Mia Cogley recorded 15 assists and 20 digs, as Shayleigh Gulvas finished with a team-high 29 digs in the win.
DuBois Central returns to the court Thursday on the road against Ridgway.
Lady Bison topple Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Elle Smith scored three goals and added a pair of assists to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 7-2 victory over host Brookville on Monday afternoon.
Maddie Davis scored the first goal of the game for the Lady Bison just 3:57 into the first half off a Smith assist. Davis then picked up the assist on Clearfield’s next goal, which was scored by Emma Hipps at 6:10.
Davis recorded three assists on the day.
Amanda Hazel added a goal and an assist, and Riley Ryen rounded out the Clearfield scorers with a goal at 39:59 to send the Lady Bison to the half with a 5-1 lead.
Hayley Moore stopped three of the five shots she saw from Brookville, which got a pair of goals from Madison McAninch.
Brookville hosts DuBois today at 5 p.m.
District 9 tennis postponed
DuBOIS — The District 9 Class 2A singles tournament schedule has been backed up a day after play was postponed due to weather Monday.
First round action will now begin today at 9:30 a.m. at DuBois Area High School with six opening round matches.
The four quarterfinal matches will then follow at approximately 11 a.m. with the semifinals at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The championship match, originally scheduled for today, will now be held Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
Burfict suspended for season
NEW YORK (AP) — Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan announced the suspension Monday. The league says Burfict is suspended without pay for the remaining 13 weeks of the season and any playoff games for “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.”
Burfict was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the Raiders’ game against the Colts on Sunday after a blow to Doyle’s head early in the second quarter. Runyan in a letter to Burfict called the contact “unnecessary and flagrant” and added that his “extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision regarding accountability measures.”
Burfict during his time in Cincinnati was repeatedly suspended by the NFL for egregious hits and violating its policy on performance-enhancers. He was fined regularly for hits that crossed the line, most notably the one to Antonio Brown’s head that helped the Steelers rally for an 18-16 playoff win in the 2015 season.
Under the CBA, Burfict can appeal in the next three days.