Ridgway girls edge Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Ridgway girls basketball team rallied from an early 10-point deficit to upend Brockway, 42-39, Friday night to wrap up second place in the Allegheny Mountain League South Division and a berth in the AML playoffs.
Brockway opened the game on a 10-0 run and led 17-9 after one period. Ridgway fought back in the second quarter, using a 13-7 edge to get within two points (24-22) at the half.
Ridgway pulled even after three quarters, 32-32, before outsoring the Lady Rovers 10-7 in the fourth.
Casey Woodford led the Lady Elkers with 15 points, while Christina Fullem added 10.
Morgan Lindemuth led Brockway with 15 points. Maggie Schmader added a career-high nine points to go along with 11 rebounds, while Selena Buttery had seven points and 16 rebounds.
Both teams are back in action Mondauy. Ridgway (9-11) travels to Kane, while Brockway (3-18) wraps up its season at Clarion.
DuBois boys topped by Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney led 28-19 at the half on its way to a 54-47 win over visiting DuBois Friday.
DuBois was outscored by the Chucks 15-11 in the first quarter and 13-8 in the second to head into the half down nine.
The Beavers held a 12-6 edge in the third quarter as Punxsy took a 34-31 lead into the final quarter of play.
Punxsutawney then closed out the win by outscoring DuBois 20-12 in the fourth behind a 12-15 performance at the foul line in the final quarter.
The Chucks finished the game 20 of 28 at the free-throw line, while DuBois went 5 of 9 at the line.
Chase Husted led the way for DuBois with 15 points, while Justin Manduley added 12 and Alex Beers had 10.
DuBois returns to action Monday as it hosts Johnsonburg.
Ridgway boys rout Brockway
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys basketball team used a dominant second quarter performance on its way to a 66-26 victory over visiting Brockway Friday night.
The Elkers took a 13-6 lead after the opening quarter, then went on to outscore Brockway 22-2 in the second quarter to take a 35-8 lead into the half.
Ridgway continued to add to its lead by outscoring the Rovers 15-11 in the third and 16-7 in the final quarter of play to secure the 40-point win.
Matt Dush led Ridgway with 15 points, while Jake Reynolds added 13, Will Thompson had 12 and Daunte Allegretto also finished in double figures with 10.
Zane Puhala led the way for the Rovers with eight points while Marcus Copelli added six.
Ridgway travels to face Sheffield Tuesday.
Brookville edges Bradford
BRADFORD — Surviving a miserable night from the foul line, the Brookville Raiders basketball team ended a four-game losing streak with a 44-43 win at Bradford Friday.
The Raiders (12-8) were just 6-for-17 from the line, which gave Bradford a chance to win at the end, but Tyler Gigliotti’s driving layup missed just before the buzzer and the Raiders held on for the District 9 League win.
Aaron Park was the lone Raider in double-figures with 10 points. Jace Miner scored nine points, Robert Keth finished with eight points and Jack Krug finished with seven.
Brookville hosts Redbank Valley Monday.
Rovers rally past Kane
KANE — The Brockway boys basketball team used a 22-7 edge in the third quarter and 31 made free throws to top Kane 69-58 on the road Saturday.
The Rovers trailed 33-29 at the half, before outscoring Kane by 15 in the third quarter on their way to the victory.
Free throw shooting was a key for Brockway throughout the night, as it finished the game 31 of 45 at the line in the win, while Kane went 20 of 25 at the free-throw line.
Jon Wood went 14 of 21 at the line on his way to scoring 19 points, while Alex Freemer went 9 of 12 at the line and hit three three-pointers to finish with a team-high 24 points
Zane Puhala added 16 points for the Rovers.
Brockway hosts Clarion Monday.
Ramettes top Lady Cardinals
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg girls basketball team outscored visiting DuBois Central Catholic 20-8 in the second and third quarters combined on its way to a 44-36 win Saturday.
The Ramettes led 14-10 after the opening quarter, before outscoring DCC 12-4 in the second and 8-4 in the third.
The Lady Cardinals fought back in the fourth, outscoring Johnsonburg 18-10, but could not complete the comeback.
Johnsonburg was led by Maria Jones with 17 points, while Lindsey Kocjancic finished with 13.
DCC was led by Haley Pettenati with 12 points while Alyssa Bittner chipped in 10.
Both teams are back in action Monday, as DCC hosts A-C Valley, while Johnsonburg hosts Port Allegany.
Lady Dutch beat ECC
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team outscored visiting Elk County Catholic 17-7 in the second quarter on its way to a 38-26 win Saturday.
Kaylee Muccio led the Lady Dutch with 10 points, while Allison Schlimm added nine and Abby Adamski had eight.
The Lady Crusaders were led by Taylor Newton with 10 points.
St. Marys travels to Smethport Monday, while ECC hosts Bradford Tuesday.
