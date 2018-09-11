DuBois soccer improves to 5-0
HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois boys soccer team continued its perfect start to the season with a 4-2 win at Hollidaysburg Tuesday.
Nolan Bussell opened the scoring for DuBois (5-0), as he took a through ball from Alex Gribik and found the back of the net. Gribik also set up the Beavers' second goal as his pass led to a breakaway goal for Nick Graeca.
Nico McDonald netted DuBois' two goals, with Bussell and Graeca setting up those scores.
Hollidaysburg won the JV game 4-1. Ty Montowski scored the Beavers' lone goal off an assist by Austin Mortimer.
DuBois is back in action today with a home game on the senior high turf field at 6 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday at DCC.
Lady Beavers top Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls soccer team captured its first win of the season Tuesday with a lopsided 7-0 road win at Punxsutawney.
Kiara Tretheway and Rylee Wadding led the way with two goals apiece for the Lady Beavers.
Charlie Renwick, Riley West and Lilly Zimmerman each added one goal in the win.
West led DuBois with three assists in the game, while Zimmerman and Izzy Beers each added an assist.
In net, Emily Cherubini made four saves and Kara Tilson made one save to combine for a shutout for the Lady Beavers.
DuBois returns to action Thursday, hosting host Altoona at 5 p.m.
DuBois volleyball tops Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois volleyball team defeated Punxsutawney in straight sets 25-6, 25-19 and 25-22 on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Beavers earned 15 kills from Kelli Hoffer, while Sydney Kaschalk added seven kills.
Cate Gregory recorded 29 assists for DuBois, while Hoffer led the team with four aces.
Hoffer and Abby Lecker each finished with eight digs for the Lady Beavers.
ECC tops Brookville, DCC
BROOKVILLE — The Elk County Catholic boys golf team posted a team score of 178 to top Brookville and DuBois Central Catholic at Pinecrest Golf Course Tuesday.
The Crusaders were led by a 42 from Mark Kraus, while Brady Schneider finished with a 43.
Will Uberti (46) and Jordan DePrator (47) rounded out the scorers for ECC.
Nathan Roberts and Nick Daghir also competed at the match for the Crusaders, posting scores of 49 and 51 respectively.
Brookville finished the match second with a team score of 197, as the Raiders were led by Dane Lyle with a 40, the low round of the day among all golfers.
David Cable posted Brookville's other sub-50 score with a 47, while Aaron Briggs added a 50 and Adam Mackins finished the day with a 60.
Hayden Osborne (62) and Ian Pete (68) also competed at the match for Brookville.
DuBois Central Catholic finished the day with a team score of 203.
The Cardinals were led by a 45 from Tyler McIntosh and a 47 by Max Forcey.
Kadin Danch (54) and Jake Snyder (57) rounded out the top-4 for DCC, while Parker Meholick (58) also competed for the Cardinals.
Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub noted that his team needs to continue developing more consistent scores from the top of their lineup to the bottom.
Straub added that it was nice to get the opportunity to play at Pinecrest, the location of the District Championship match, despite the course being wet and extra challenging.
Elk County Catholic hosts St. Marys for a match today at Leaning Pines Golf Course at 3:30 p.m.
