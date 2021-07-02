DuBOIS — Due to unforeseen circumstances, there has been a delay in putting together the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star Teams for high school baseball and softball. Those All-Stars teams will run in next week’s edition (July 10) of the Tri-County Weekend.
DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball player Locke Jett Lander had a single in Thursday night’s 12-8 win against Punxsutawney. Lander’s hit was missed in the box score that ran with the story in Friday’s edition of the Courier Express. He was 1-for-2 in the game.