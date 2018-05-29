Rockets top Sykesville, 7-5
SYKESVILLE — DuBois was powered by a six-run fifth inning as they defeated Sykesville 7-5 in a Federation League contest Tuesday.
DuBois jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Sykesville responded by tying the game with a run in the bottom of the second.
Sykesville then went ahead on a pair of runs in the third and stretched their lead to 4-1 with a run in the fourth.
DuBois then brought six runs across in the fifth inning to retake the lead, powered by a three-run home run from Nate Sabados.
Sabados finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Brandon Orsich also drove in three runs in the win for DuBois.
Austin Amacher picked up the win on the mound for the Rockets, pitching five innings in relief, allowing just two runs and striking out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.