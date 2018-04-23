DCC tops Clarion, 5-2
CLARION — After falling behind 1-0 early, the DuBois Central Catholic baseball team scored four times between the fourth and fifth innings Monday at Clarion to rally past the Bobcats for a 5-2 victory.
Cutter Boggess gave Clarion a 1-0 lead in the second with a RBI single, and the score remained that way until DCC plated two runs in the top of the fourth. The Cardinals scored two more runs in the fifth on and error before Dom Torretti singled home the team’s final run in the seventh.
Central Catholic mustered just three hits in the game, singles by Toretti, Tyler McIntosh and Thomas Grecco, against a trio of Bobcat pitchers.
But, the Cardinals took advantage of a couple Clarion miscues to create enough offense for starter Anthony Kness, who tossed six strong innings for the win.
Kness allowed one run (earned) on two hits while striking out six and walking two.
Torretti pitched the seventh, allowing one earned run on four hits while getting the aide of a double play.
Boggess suffered the loss, giving up four runs, two earned, on one hit in four innings of work. He walked three and struck out two.
Central Catholic (7-1) is back in action today at Bradford.
ECC rallies past Sheffield
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball team found itself trailing Sheffield, 8-6, after three innings Monday, but the Lady Crusaders exploded for 10 runs in the fifth on theiy way to an 18-8, 6-inning victory at Benzinger Park.
Josie Smith led the charge for ECC, going 4-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs. Emily Wolf and Maggie Dinsmore each finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Wolf added a double, triple and three runs scored.
Jenna Weisner and Brandi Clyde each chipped in a hit and two RBIs.
Michelle Gerber picked up the win in relief. She tossed the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing no hits while striking out four and walking one.
The win evened ECC’s record at 3-3 on the season. The teams play each other again today — this time in Sheffield.
Lady Tide edge Ramettes
CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team scored a 3-2, walk-off victory in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday against Johnsonburg when Anne Hoover singled home Keisha maines with two outs.
Bailey Bloom nearly ended it an inning earlier when her blast hit off the top of the fence and bounced back in for a double. Abby Pentz also doubled for the Lady Tide.
Bloom and Pentz picked up RBIs in the third inning.
Rachel LeGars pitched 8 1/3 innings and was credited with the win after giving up two runs (only one earned) on eight hits, while walking a batter and striking out 10.
Clerissia Cole relived LeGars briefly in the fifth inning to get the Lady Tide out of a jam. She pitched 2/3 of an inning, walking one and fanning one.
Maria Jones was 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Ramettes, while Alyssa Kasmierski blasted a
Jones also went the distance in the circle and ended up the hard-luck loser. She allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Curwensville (3-3) hosts Brockway today, while Johnsonburg (3-2) welcomes Kane this afternoon.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll features just a handful of competitors, with most coming from the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
Brian Doel rolled a 769 series in the Classic, while Brandon Smith (279), Ray Reed (278) and Scot meholick (278) each posted games high enough to make the Honor Roll.
Bill Barry also had a 279 game in the Gold Miners League.
Steelers pick up Dupree’s option
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Bud Dupree.
The Steelers made the announcement on Monday, three days before the start of the draft. The move will keep the 24-year-old Dupree under contract for the 2019 season.
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says, “We’re excited about where Bud can be in these next two years and we had no hesitation in making that move when we did it.”
Pittsburgh selected Dupree with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. Dupree has increased his sack total in each of his three seasons, going from 4 in 2015 to 4.5 in 2016 to 6 in 2017 as part of a defense that set a franchise record and led the NFL with 56 sacks last season.
The decision to pick up Dupree’s option will likely have a minimal impact on Pittsburgh’s draft plans. The Steelers need help at inside linebacker, with Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier ruled out for the 2018 season while recovering from spinal stabilization surgery.
