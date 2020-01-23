Marion Center girls top DCC
MARION CENTER — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team suffered a 75-41 loss on the road to Marion Center Thursday night.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lady Cardinals as they dropped to 7-10 on the year.
DuBois Central trailed 20-6 after the opening frame before cutting the deficit down to 31-23 heading into the half.
The Lady Stingers then pulled away in the second half, scoring 22 points in both the third and fourth quarters while holding DCC to seven and 11 points respectively.
Jordan Kosko led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 11 points, while Shayleigh Gulvas also finished in double figures with 10 and Martina Swalligan chipped in eight points.
DuBois Central Catholic returns to action Friday as it hosts Ridgway in a key AML South matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Crusaders edge Bradford
BRADFORD — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team kept its undefeated season alive with a narrow 47-43 victory over Bradford on the road Thursday.
The Crusaders trailed by one heading into the final quarter of play before outscoring the hosts 16-11 in the fourth quarter to move to 16-0 on the year.
Elk County Catholic faced an 13-11 deficit after eight minutes of play before tying the game at 18 heading into the half.
The Owls then held a narrow 14-13 edge in the third quarter, before ECC rallied to the win with a strong fourth quarter.
Mark Kraus led the Crusaders with 15 points behind a trio of three-pointers in the win, while Regis Wortman added a double-digit night with 11 points and Leo Gregory chipped in seven.
The foul line proved to be a key factor in the game, as ECC finished the night 13-of-15 at the line led by a 5-of-5 night form Wortman while Gregory was 3-of-4 and Charlie Breindel finished 5-of-6, all in the fourth quarter, at the line
Elk County Catholic is back in action Saturday as it hosts Johnsonburg at 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Another busy slate of bowling action saw a pair of bowlers earn a spot on this edition of the bowling honor roll.
Both bowlers came out of the Scott’s Donuts Classic League, as Bill Barry bowled a 279 game on his way to a 763 series, while Bill Danch also made the list with a game of 277.