Senators top Generals
REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sykesville Senators notched their first win of the Federation League season Tuesday with a 9-1 victory over visiting Pulaski in a game shortened to five innings because of rain.
Jake Felix and Jude Lander powered the Sykesville victory. Felix blasted a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs, while Lander was 2-for-3, knocking in three runs himself.
Ben Hayes went the distance to get the win for the Senators. He allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking eight and walking two.
Sykesville (1-1), which lost to defending league champs Rossiter 6-4 Sunday, travels to Brookville Thursday.
DCC baseball change
DuBOIS — The District 9 Class A baseball quarterfinal game between North Clarion and DuBois Central Catholic postponed on Monday will now be played today at 3:30 p.m. at the Senior League Field at DuBois City Park. The game was originally set to be played at Showers Field on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Area golf results
BROCKPORT — In this week’s action in the Brockway Seniors League at Brockway Golf Course, Tom Murray, Terry Crawford and Seth Pomeroy took first place with a team total of 145.
Dave Beane, Boyd Bartlett and Doug Delp came in second place with a score of 169.
Beane and Murray tied for the low gross score of the day, both posting nine hole totals of 46.
