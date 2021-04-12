Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a Blind Draw Scramble this past week, and the quartet of B. Schenk, T. Stockdale, J. Sanko and J. Norris took home top honors with a 272.
Second play went to R. Wyant, W. London, B. Fornauf and J. Norris with a 273, while the team of G. Snyder, R. Hoover, D. Powell and R. Stewart was third (277).
Stockdale was closest to the pin on No. 3, while Wilson had the second closest shot on No. 12. Bob Smiley made the longest putt on No. 16.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The pins were flying recently on the lanes as a host of area bowlers posted scores that landed them on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
It was a big week-plus for the Mitskavich family.
Ryan Mitskavich rolled a 300 game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic, while Melia Mitskavich recorded a 248 game in the DuBois Juniors.
Jackie Mitskavich earned honors in three different leagues. In the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League, she posted a 276 game as part of a 745 series and had a 248 game as part of a 690 series in the Town & Country League. She also posted a 718 series in Week 27 action in the Sportsmans League.
Over in the Gold Even, Kyle Shannon and Chick Dietz had games of 279 and 278, respectively, while Week 26 action in the Sportsmans produced three honorees.
Brad Young recorded a 767 series that featured a 289 game in Division A of the Sportsmans that week, while Tom Cornelio had a 279 game and 760 series. Zack Myers also had a 279 game.