DAMS wrestlers top St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The DuBois Junior High wrestling team recorded a 60-30 win over St. Marys on the road Thursday to move to 1-1 on the year.
DuBois got pins from Mikey Myers, Austin Mitchell, Andrea Wilmoth, Tycen Roy and Braden Roy.
Devon London, Brendon Orr, Davey Aughenbaugh, Dalton Yale, Zack Gallagher and AJ Nicastro also picked up wins for the Beavers.
The team is back in action Tuesday as they travel to Bradford Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Coyote, Fox hunt set
JOHNSONBURG — The Rolfe Beagle Club announces opportunities for coyote and fox hunters at its annual statewide coyote and fox hunt, which will held from Friday, Feb. 15 (12:01 a.m.) through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15.
“We are hoping that the 46-pound record coyote record for the beagle club will fall this year. We know there are larger coyotes out there,” said Chris Double, predator hunt manager for the Rolfe Beagle Club and owner of Double Drop Tine Outfitters. “Hunters can hunt either coyote or fox or both if they so choose.
“Hunters will also have the option to enter the largest female category for coyote or fox. We’re trying to shake it up a bit so all the predator hunters can hunt as how they see fit.”
The Rolfe Beagle Club is located at 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845 for hunters mailing in their registration fees. You also can drop off the fees at the clubhouse on any Sunday morning. A “ghost” coyote raffle will also be offered.
Every coyote or fox brought to the club at 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday or Sunday (Feb. 15-17) for weigh-in will receive an equal portion of the entry fees. The lone exception is that the largest coyote or fox will receive an additional 10 percent, while 100 percent of the largest female registration fees will go to the lucky hunter with the heaviest female coyote or fox that registered in those categories.
The coyote hunt costs $10, while the fox hunt costs $5. The largest female category costs $2, and the largest female fox costs $2.
For more information contact Chris Double of Double Drop Tine Outfitters at chris@threemilebeagles.com or 814-964-2961 or Mary Hosmer at wlhab@windstream.net or 814-512-2101.
Mets acquire OF Broxton
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the Milwaukee Brewers for reliever Bobby Wahl and minor leaguers Adam Hill and Felix Valerio.
The teams announced the trade Saturday. Broxton had four home runs, 11 RBIs and a .179 batting average in 51 games for Milwaukee last season.
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen called the 28-year-old Broxton a “dynamic athlete with the ability to impact the game in the outfield, on the bases and with his bat.”
Wahl, a 26-year-old righty, was acquired by the Mets from Oakland in July as part of the deal that sent closer Jeurys Familia to the Athletics. He went 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in seven games with the Mets and a combined 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA for New York’s and Oakland’s Triple-A teams last season.
Brewers general manager David Stearns says Wahl “has the arsenal to be a very quality major league reliever and has dominated the upper levels of the minor leagues.”
