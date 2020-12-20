Paulinellie honored
NEW WILMINGTON — Bryson Paulinellie, a 2015 DuBois Area High School graduate, was recently honored as part of the Westminster College All-Decade teams. Paulinellie was recognized as a First Team punt returner.
Paulinellie’s 13.8 career yards per punt return tops the school’s record book. A two-time All-PAC recipient as a returner (including Second Team in 2018), Paulinellie was close to 1,000 punt return yards for his career (978, fourth-most in school history). His 14.6 punt return average in 2016 ranks third in program history for a single season.