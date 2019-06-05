Grays-Pulaski suspended
DuBOIS — A Federation League contest between Pulaski and visiting Brookville was suspended due to weather in the top of the second inning at Showers Field Wednesday.
The game was suspended with one out in the second as the Greys were up to bat when the umpires deemed the rain too heavy to play through and sent both teams to their respective dugouts.
After a short delay and a discussion amongst the umpires and the teams it was decided the game would be postponed.
The Generals led 1-0 at the time after scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning.
Braden Paulinellie led off by reaching on an infield single as he advanced to second when the throw from short got away.
Colin Read followed with a groundout to second to move Paulinellie up to third.
Jake Miknis then drove a pitch into right field to bring home Paulinellie for the postponed game’s only run.
Pulaski starting pitcher Jeremy Krise did not allow a base runner through an inning and a third as he struck out two of the four batters he faced.
Phillies rally past Padres, 7-5
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Haseley drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning with his first big league hit, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Haseley made his major league debut Tuesday as the center fielder for the NL East-leading Phillies, who are scrambling to reconfigure their outfield. Odúbel Herrera has been on administrative leave since May 28 while he is investigated under baseball’s domestic violence policy, and Andrew McCutchen tore his left ACL on Monday and will miss the rest of the season. Philadelphia acquired Jay Bruce from Seattle on Sunday.
Haseley was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A on May 29. He was 0 for 4 in his Phillies debut and went 1 for 3 with a walk on Wednesday, batting eighth in the order both days.
Craig Stammen (4-2) walked Scott Kingery with two outs in the eighth, and Haseley sliced a sinker for an opposite-field double down the left-field line. Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp followed with an RBI single for Philadelphia, which won its second straight after a season-high five-game losing streak.
Bruce hit a solo homer in the fourth, his third with the Phillies and 17th this season.
Philadelphia trailed 5-2 in the seventh when César Hernández hit a run-scoring triple off Trey Wingenter. Bryce Harper greeted Stammen with an RBI double and scored the tying run on Jean Segura’s single.
San Diego loaded with the bases with one out in the eighth before Héctor Neris struck out pinch-hitter Ian Kinsler and retired Manny Machado on a flare that was caught by Segura in short left field.
Juan Nicasio (1-2) retired Wil Myers on a comebacker that ended the seventh. Neris got five outs for his 12th save in 14 chances.