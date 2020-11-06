Area golf result
FALS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League played a shamble this past week with the quartet of Bob Smiley, Ray Wyant, Ray Lockitski and Doug Powell taking home first-place honors.
Second went to the team of Don Gutheridge, Reggie Hoover, Joe Smith and Bert Schenk, while the foursome of Denny Barrett, Don Jewell, George Sanko and Wayne London was third.
Schenk had closest second shot on No. 10 and the closest third shot on No. 13. Smith was closest to the pin on No. 17.
Correction
DuBois Central Catholic senior J.P. Piccirillo was misnamed in a story about the District 9 Class A boys cross country championships in Monday’s edition of the Courier Express. The official results listed Piccirillo’s first name as John when it is in fact Joseph. Piccirillo is among the local contingent competing at the PIAA Championships today in Hershey.