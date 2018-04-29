Thunder Mountain postpones
BROOKVILLE — Thunder Mountain Speedway was set to open its season Friday night but Mother nature had other plans.
The speedway was scheduled to host a ULMS $3,000 win event that also featured $700 to win for street stocks and $300 to win for front-wheel drive (FWD) four cylinders. That event will now be held on Friday, May 18.
Thunder Mountain will now open this Friday (May 4) with a card that features the Scott Winslow Memorial/Penn Ohio Series, late models, semi-late models and FWDs.
The points season begins at Thunder Mountain on May 11 with a regular four-division show. That evening will be a Mother’s Day Special, with mothers getting $2 off general admission tickets.
Braves beat Phillies, 10-1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled twice and reached base four times to cap a successful first week in the majors, and the Atlanta Braves cruised with a new lineup to a 10-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Acuna, at 20 the youngest player in the big leagues, hit second behind 21-year-old Ozzie Albies, the second-youngest major leaguer. Albies drilled the game’s first pitch for a home run, added a two-run double and scored three runs.
The speedy Acuna had an RBI double in the eighth, walked twice and stole his first base. He’s hitting .421 (8-for-19) in five games.
Johan Camargo hit a three-run home run and Ender Inciarte, dropped from first to ninth in the order, tripled in a five-run third inning off Vince Velasquez (1-4) in the Braves’ fourth win in five games.
Brandon McCarthy (4-0) allowed one run and five hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings for his third win over Philadelphia this season.
Aaron Altherr had three hits and scored on Maikel Franco’s grounder the fourth in the Phillies’ fourth loss in six games.
Philadelphia is 3-6 against Atlanta this season.
Cavaliers top Pacers in Game 7
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James scored 45 points and got some needed help in Game 7 to stay unbeaten in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 105-101 win over the Indiana Pacers, who pushed the game’s best player to the limit.
James improved to 13-0 in the first round and kept Cleveland’s strange season alive — for the time being. It took everything James and the Cavs had to hold off the Pacers, who were swept by Cleveland a year ago and came in confident after a 34-point win in Game 6.
The Cavs will open the conference semifinals on Tuesday at top-seeded Toronto.
James played 43 minutes, leaving late in the third quarter and heading straight to the locker room to be treated for cramps. The 33-year-old was going to leave it all on the floor in what some Cleveland fans feared could have been his last game with the franchise.
Tristan Thompson made a rare start for the Cavs — Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue used his 34th different starting lineup this season — and added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Love made four 3-pointers, and George Hill returned after missing three games with back spasms to score 11 in 19 second-half minutes.
