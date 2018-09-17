DAMS girls soccer results
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School girls soccer team went 1-1-1 last week and on now stands at 2-3-1 on the season.
The Lady Beavers opened their week with a 1-1 tie on Tuesday at home against Mount Nittany. The guests led 1-0 at the half, but DuBois’ Rachel Sickeri scored in the second half, with that goal and a strong game in net by Morgan Bojalad helping the Lady Beavers come away with the tie.
DuBois then traveled to Bradford on Wednesday and suffered a 6-0 loss, but the Lady Beavers bounced back to beat Central Mountain, 2-1, on Saturday.
DuBois once again fell behind early against the Lady Wildcats, but Leah McFadden evened the score before halftime, while a second-half goal by Austyn Burkett gave DuBois the victory.
Pirates walk off vs. Royals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Jacob Stallings hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.
After Jordan Luplow grounded into a double play, Kevin Kramer walked and moved to second on Kevin Newman’s single. Stallings then singled into left field off Ben Lively (0-3), scoring Kramer.
It was Stallings’ second career game-ending hit. The catcher also had one in 2016.
The Pirates scored twice with two outs in the eighth inning to tie the game at 6-all.
The first run scored when first baseman Ryan O’Hearn failed to handle a throw from third baseman Hunter Dozier on a grounder by Pablo Reyes. Starling Marte followed with an RBI triple.
Newman had three of Pittsburgh’s 15 hits, and the rookie shortstop extended his hitting streak to six games as the Pirates won for the ninth time in 12 games.
Edgar Santana (3-3) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.
Kansas City’s Brad Keller allowed four runs and 10 hits in six-plus innings. Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrove also pitched six innings, giving up five runs and eight hits.
Keller got his first major league hit when he singled off Musgrove to lead off the fifth inning.
It came in Keller’s second career at-bat after he struck out in the second.
