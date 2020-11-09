Steelers have 1st COVID case
The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with their first case of a player testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the regular season.
Team spokesman Burt Lauten says the club was notified of the positive test on Monday morning, hours after the Steelers improved to 8-0 with a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Lauten says the player immediately self-quarantined and the Steelers remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol.
The Steelers have notified the league and have been in contact with medical advisors to begin contact tracing. Pittsburgh announced last week that an unidentified staffer had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The team had been COVID-19 free during the first half of the season.
MSU’s Izzo tests positive
Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, relegating the Basketball Hall of Fame coach to leading No. 13 Michigan State virtually while he is in isolation for more than a week.
“Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health,” the 65-year-old Izzo said in a statement. “I’ve been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. ... And while I haven’t identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus.”
Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will lead practices while Izzo is in isolation for 10 days.