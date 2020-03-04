Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game, as Tom Mitskavich accomplished the feat in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
The honor roll features two other bowlers out of the same league, as Cam Tilson followed with a game of 279, while Brian Doel recorded. 277 game this week.
In the Beaver Meadow League, Mary Reed made the honor roll by bowling a 256 game this week.
Jackie Mitskavich also earned a spot on the list after posting a series score of 676 in the Town & Country League.