Crusaders rout Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — Elk County Catholic bounced back from its first loss of the season with a resounding 67-40 victory on the road over Sheffield Friday night.
The Crusaders used a dominant first half, in which they outscored the hosts 14-3 in the opening quarter and 28-9 in the second to take a 42-12 lead into the half.
Regis Wortman led ECC (18-1) with 16 points on the night, while Ben Hoffman also finished in double figures with 10 behind a pair of three-pointers.
Mason McAllister and Mark Kraus added nine points apiece for the Crusaders, while Isaac Wortman chipped in nine.
Elk County Catholic returns home to take on Brookville Tuesday.
Curry making progress
CLEVELAND (AP) — Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry is making progress in his comeback from a broken left hand and could return in March.
Curry was injured Oct. 30 in the fourth game of the season and had surgery two days later.
“He’s made some big strides,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Saturday’s game against Cleveland. “I guess the word is a month away from having another evaluation. We’re really hopeful that around that time he’ll be able to play. We’ll determine that around March 1.”
Kerr said that Curry has been participating in non-contact and individual drills while also working on his conditioning.
“He needs to progress over the next month to lot of action, one-on-one, three-on-three, five-on five,” Kerr said. “That’s all part of the plan.”
Golden State (10-39) has the NBA’s worst record without the two-time MVP, who led the Warriors to three titles and five straight Finals appearances. Curry averages 23.5 points in 11 seasons.
“It’s good to see Steph on the floor and on the sidelines with the team and traveling,” Kerr said. “The mood is brighter when Steph is around. He’s giving the young guys a lot of words of wisdom.”